The broker will utilise its team of over 280 advisers to provide recommendations to over one million Skipton members. The move signals the society's shift from a single-tie arrangement to a broker model, which it said will provide its members with "greater choice". LifeSearch will advise life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies. This market is critical for protection expansion, research from the broker last year showed that 36% of mortgage holders in the UK held no form of protection insurance. Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "Our research reinforce...