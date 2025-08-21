IHT receipts continue to climb

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts have continued to climb for the first four months of this year, as financial services experts have continued calls for a rethink on bringing pensions into the tax’s scope and warned of the risk of further potential changes at the impending Autumn Budget.
IHT receipts for April to July 2025 hit £3.1bn, up from £2.8bn for the same period the prior year, according to the latest figures from HMRC. Last year's IHT take was a record £8.2bn, a figure is only expected to rise in subsequent years. IHT is expected to generate £9.1bn annually for the Treasury as of 2025/26, increasing to more than £14bn by 2029/20, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting. "Rising asset prices, frozen thresholds and constrained public finances continue to tighten the inheritance tax net and secure increasing receipts for the Treasury," said ...
