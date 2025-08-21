IHT receipts continue to climb

IHT receipts for April to July 2025 hit £3.1bn, up from £2.8bn for the same period the prior year, according to the latest figures from HMRC. Last year's IHT take was a record £8.2bn, a figure is only expected to rise in subsequent years. IHT is expected to generate £9.1bn annually for the Treasury as of 2025/26, increasing to more than £14bn by 2029/20, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting. "Rising asset prices, frozen thresholds and constrained public finances continue to tighten the inheritance tax net and secure increasing receipts for the Treasury," said ...