New CEO for The Openwork Partnership

Barker, who was most recently head of insurance, wealth and asset management EMEA for Alvarez and Marshal, has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Alvarez and Marshal, Barker spent 10 years at Aviva including as CEO of wealth, the Aviva Health chair and CEO of protection and health. Philip Howell, interim CEO, Openwork, will resume his position as executive chair following Barker coming on board. Duncan Crocker, who took on the chair role at Openwork when Bain Capital took up to a 30% stake in the business in May 2025 with a £120 million investment, will return to a s...