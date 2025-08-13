New CEO for The Openwork Partnership

The Openwork Partnership (Openwork) has named Rob Barker as CEO, effective from September.
Barker, who was most recently head of insurance, wealth and asset management EMEA for Alvarez and Marshal, has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Alvarez and Marshal, Barker spent 10 years at Aviva including as CEO of wealth, the Aviva Health chair and CEO of protection and health. Philip Howell, interim CEO, Openwork, will resume his position as executive chair following Barker coming on board. Duncan Crocker, who took on the chair role at Openwork when Bain Capital took up to a 30% stake in the business in May 2025 with a £120 million investment, will return to a s...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.