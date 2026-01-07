Jensten Group makes three acquisitions

The first acquisition is of Broker One, a commercial broker based in Larbert, Scotland, which adds a team of eight professionals and a Glasgow office. Broker One serves small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), sole traders and private clients. Elsewhere, the Jensten Group has also acquired Mediprotect Healthcare, which it said marks an opportunity to expand Jensten's Employee Benefits division. Mediprotect Healthcare is owned and led by Jon Legge, a specialist in private medical insurance (PMI). Following the acquisition, Legge will work closely with the existing Jensten team aiming ...