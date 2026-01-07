Jensten Group makes three acquisitions

Broking and underwriting business, the Jensten Group, has announced its acquisition of three firms, one of which marks the group’s entry into the Scottish market.
The first acquisition is of Broker One, a commercial broker based in Larbert, Scotland, which adds a team of eight professionals and a Glasgow office. Broker One serves small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), sole traders and private clients. Elsewhere, the Jensten Group has also acquired Mediprotect Healthcare, which it said marks an opportunity to expand Jensten's Employee Benefits division. Mediprotect Healthcare is owned and led by Jon Legge, a specialist in private medical insurance (PMI). Following the acquisition, Legge will work closely with the existing Jensten team aiming ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.