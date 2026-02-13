Ed Bailey to lead Openwork Business School

Bailey succeeds Helen Longland, who has taken on the role of director at Owl Financial, Openwork's financial protection advice business. He was previously part of the leadership team and will now lead the Business School to support the recruitment, training and professional development of advisers across member firms. Bailey has worked across Openwork in adviser development roles for nearly nine years, most recently as programme director - advice. Prior to this, he held senior roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax. Bailey said: "I'm excited for the y...