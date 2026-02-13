Ed Bailey to lead Openwork Business School

Network, The Openwork Partnership, has named Ed Bailey as principal of The Openwork Business School, its centre for financial services education, effective immediately.
Bailey succeeds Helen Longland, who has taken on the role of director at Owl Financial, Openwork's financial protection advice business. He was previously part of the leadership team and will now lead the Business School to support the recruitment, training and professional development of advisers across member firms. Bailey has worked across Openwork in adviser development roles for nearly nine years, most recently as programme director - advice. Prior to this, he held senior roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax. Bailey said: "I'm excited for the y...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.