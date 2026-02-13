Quilter’s charitable arm, The Quilter Foundation, has launched a new strategy and a £4 million pledge of support to financial education over five years, of which £3m will be allocated specifically to financial education and £1m to grants supporting charitable organisations.
The Quilter Foundation will lead the launch of a new ‘Financial Education in Schools' initiative under the strategy, in partnership with charity partner, Money Ready. This aims to deliver financial education to students across the UK that is curriculum-aligned. This initiative will be made available to primary, secondary and sixth form students from the 2026/27 academic year. The programme will offer structured lessons and volunteer training, with Quilter's network, national financial advisers and employees to support delivery. The Foundation will also offer grants of up to £1m to sup...
