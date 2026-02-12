Only a third of men would tell their partner about cancer diagnosis

The provider surveyed 3,000 men aged 16 and above, finding that just 20% of men would tell their partner about general health concerns. Around 85% of men believed that if they developed a noticeable symptom, their partner would mention it. This increased to 89% among those who had been in a relationship for less than six months. In terms of developing cancer, 74% of men who knew their family history knew their risk of getting diagnosed with the illness, with 56% believing that a family history of cancer makes them more likely to develop the disease. However, 23% of men would tell t...