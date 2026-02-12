Perci Health launches virtual neuropathy clinic

The service comprises pain specialists, physiotherapy, exercise oncology and psychology to address what Perci Health said is a "significantly underserved area". The launch of the service comes as Perci Health has secured registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC). According to the provider, its CQC registration marks a "significant step" in its aims to address gaps across the cancer pathway, supporting people from prevention and early detection through to long-term recovery and life after cancer. Perci Health said the registration strengthens its ability to deliver joined-...