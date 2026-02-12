Perci Health launches virtual neuropathy clinic

Secures CQC registration

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Cancer care provider, Perci Health, has launched a consultant-led and chemotherapy-related neuropathy clinic, delivered as a national virtual service.

The service comprises pain specialists, physiotherapy, exercise oncology and psychology to address what Perci Health said is a "significantly underserved area". The launch of the service comes as Perci Health has secured registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC). According to the provider, its CQC registration marks a "significant step" in its aims to address gaps across the cancer pathway, supporting people from prevention and early detection through to long-term recovery and life after cancer. Perci Health said the registration strengthens its ability to deliver joined-...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: NHS waiting list, provider news and AI

Ed Bailey to lead Openwork Business School

More on PMI

Medichecks acquires My Menopause Centre
PMI

Medichecks acquires My Menopause Centre

Expanding specialist hormone health services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 February 2026 • 2 min read
Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds
PMI

Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds

PHIN data

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read
Diagnostics top PMI claims: Howden
PMI

Diagnostics top PMI claims: Howden

42% of policyholders claimed on PMI

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 January 2026 • 2 min read