Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds

While adults aged between 50-59 have the highest number of private cancer admissions, the 70-79 age group has seen a slight decline, PHIN said. In total, 318,070 cancer admissions were recorded between January 2022 and June 2025. Breaking this down by year, there were 92,000 admission in 2022, 89,000 admissions in 2023 and 92,000 admissions in 2024. Breast cancer remained the primary reason for a cancer-related procedure, although PHIN said that admissions in this group have declined slightly. Urological and haematological (blood) cancers represent the second and third most prev...