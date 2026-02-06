Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds

PHIN data

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Cancer admissions among those aged between 40-49 have increased the most in recent years, according to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN).

While adults aged between 50-59 have the highest number of private cancer admissions, the 70-79 age group has seen a slight decline, PHIN said. In total, 318,070 cancer admissions were recorded between January 2022 and June 2025. Breaking this down by year, there were 92,000 admission in 2022, 89,000 admissions in 2023 and 92,000 admissions in 2024. Breast cancer remained the primary reason for a cancer-related procedure, although PHIN said that admissions in this group have declined slightly. Urological and haematological (blood) cancers represent the second and third most prev...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Consolidation, healthcare and the FCA Pure Protection Market Study

Benenden Health sees rise in diagnostics service usage

More on PMI

Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds
PMI

Cancer admissions rising most among 40-49-year-olds

PHIN data

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read
Diagnostics top PMI claims: Howden
PMI

Diagnostics top PMI claims: Howden

42% of policyholders claimed on PMI

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 January 2026 • 2 min read
Record Q4 for PMI: Healthcode
PMI

Record Q4 for PMI: Healthcode

11.8m invoices generated

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2026 • 1 min read