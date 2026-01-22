Record Q4 for PMI: Healthcode

The figure represents an increase of 5% on Q3 2025 and a 5% uptick year-on-year. The total number of private healthcare invoices processed for 2025 was 11.8m, up 4% compared to 2024. The invoices generated £7.5 billion in revenue for the sector, with the peak month for private healthcare being October 2025, with over one million invoices. According to Healthcode, hospital invoices were at a similar level year-on-year, however those from non-hospital sources saw a rise of 8% in Q4 2025. Orthopaedics was the busiest hospital specialty in Q4 with 198,000 invoices, followed by radiolog...