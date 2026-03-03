Private healthcare admissions hit record in Q3 2025

According to the latest data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), Q3 2025 marked a record high for the third quarter. Private medical insurance (PM) remained the preferred payment method, with the number of admissions funded through PMI increasing by 1% to 162,000 from 160,000 in Q3 2024. PHIN said that admissions paid for through PMI were also at a record level for Q3. Meanwhile, there was no change in the level of admissions using self-pay. Self-pay admissions stood at 69,000 in Q3 2025, representing under one third of all admissions. Brett Hill, head of hea...