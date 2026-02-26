Vitality adds HealthHero as GP services partner

Provider, Vitality, has expanded its virtual GP service offering through a partnership with HealthHero.
Initially, the HealthHero GP Service will be provided to new personal and small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) private health insurance members, as well as those who have not used Vitality's existing virtual GP service in the last 12 months. HealthHero will complement Vitality's current virtual GP service with Livi, aiming to give members increased capacity. Members who regularly use Livi will reportedly continue their journey uninterrupted, with both partnerships working in parallel to support growing demand, before being made available to all members as an integrated, triaged path...
