Provider, Vitality, has found that most homeowners do not review their protection cover when remortgaging, despite income, family circumstances and lifestyle changing.
According to its survey of 2,000 homeowners with a mortgage, 18.6% of homeowners properly reviewed their protection needs when remortgaging, 17% did not review them at all and 64% carried out a cursory check. Vitality said this means most are remortgaging with protection cover that may no longer reflect their circumstances or financial responsibilities. On average, respondents said they could continue paying their mortgage for 6.3 months if they lost their income, with 10% saying they would struggle beyond one month. Last year, the provider found that among the one in four policyho...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.