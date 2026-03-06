Young adults 'most open' to exploring private healthcare

Younger adults 'redefining' what they expect from healthcare

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One third (32%) of adults aged 18-34 would prefer to use the private sector for their health needs, compared to 14% of over-55s, who are more likely to rely on the NHS first, according to Benenden Health.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that while 18-34‑year‑olds had higher confidence in the NHS than older age groups, they were most likely to consider private healthcare products and services. Young adults were the most open to exploring private healthcare, with 51% finding private health cover appealing. If NHS waiting times were long, a similar number (50%) would consider using the private sector. The survey also found that 34% of younger adults believed the NHS can still meet all their health needs, compared to 22% of those aged 35-54 and 29% of over-55s who held this ...

