Cancer, mental health and MSK top RedArc referrals

RedArc has reported cancer, mental health issues and musculoskeletal disorders as consistently being in the top three conditions that are referred to the nurse-led health and wellbeing service.
These three conditions collectively represent 51% of the conditions supported by RedArc over the past five years from 2021 to 2025. RedArc currently supports around 50 separate conditions. Most of these are clinical, such as these top three conditions, alongside others, such as diabetes and cardiac issues, but it said some are life-stage or life-moment related such as bereavement and eldercare. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "While much of our work focuses on directly supporting individuals with health conditions, it's important to recognise that people facin...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.