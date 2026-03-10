Cancer, mental health and MSK top RedArc referrals

Represent 51% of the conditions over the past five years

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

RedArc has reported cancer, mental health issues and musculoskeletal disorders as consistently being in the top three conditions that are referred to the nurse-led health and wellbeing service.

These three conditions collectively represent 51% of the conditions supported by RedArc over the past five years from 2021 to 2025. RedArc currently supports around 50 separate conditions. Most of these are clinical, such as these top three conditions, alongside others, such as diabetes and cardiac issues, but it said some are life-stage or life-moment related such as bereavement and eldercare. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "While much of our work focuses on directly supporting individuals with health conditions, it's important to recognise that people facin...

