Everywhen joins Asinta as UK partner

Employee benefits consultancy, Everywhen, has joined global employee benefits network, Asinta, as the exclusive UK partner, with its CEO of Health and Benefits, Iain Laws, joining as one of three board members.
Asinta works across 140 countries and has 43 partners, representing 172,600 client companies and 16.3 million lives. Everywhen said that as the exclusive UK partner, it will have a wider platform to show its proposition and expertise. The move will provide more options to support clients with their overseas operations, the consultancy said, through specialist employee benefits advisers and in an extended range of countries where it now has specialist partners. Iain Laws, CEO of Health and Benefits, Everywhen, said: "This exclusive partnership strengthens our global reach for UK bus...
