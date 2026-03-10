CMI predicts rise in life expectancy

According to the model, CMI_2025, forecasts for life expectancy at age 65 are predicted to increase by eight weeks for men and six weeks for women, compared to the previous version of the model, CMI_2024. The CMI, which is part of the UK's Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, said the increase in life expectancy between the two models reflects low mortality in 2025. Mortality to date in 2026 has reached a new low for the time of year. This comes as standardised mortality rates in England and Wales have fallen each year since 2020, with all-age mortality in 2025 representing the lowest ...