CMI predicts rise in life expectancy

All-age mortality in 2025 was the lowest on record

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) has updated its forecasts for life expectancy in the UK, as part of its latest CMI Mortality Projections Model.

According to the model, CMI_2025, forecasts for life expectancy at age 65 are predicted to increase by eight weeks for men and six weeks for women, compared to the previous version of the model, CMI_2024. The CMI, which is part of the UK's Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, said the increase in life expectancy between the two models reflects low mortality in 2025. Mortality to date in 2026 has reached a new low for the time of year. This comes as standardised mortality rates in England and Wales have fallen each year since 2020, with all-age mortality in 2025 representing the lowest ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Everywhen joins Asinta as UK partner

Cancer, mental health and MSK top RedArc referrals

More on Individual Protection

Third of adults have no end of life preparations
Individual Protection

Third of adults have no end of life preparations

Aegon research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
Income protection held by 14% of UK adults: Iress
Individual Protection

Income protection held by 14% of UK adults: Iress

19% were 'adequately' protected

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 March 2026 • 2 min read
One in five homeowners review protection when remortgaging
Individual Protection

One in five homeowners review protection when remortgaging

Remortgaging activity set to rise amid interest rate cuts

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 March 2026 • 2 min read