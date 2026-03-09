According to the provider's survey of 2,000 UK adults, 43% considered this kind of financial preparation as ‘very important'. However, Aegon said that this intent is not translating into action. While 32% of adults have taken no steps at all to prepare for end of life, 38% have written a will and 26% have communicated their wishes. Around 18% have organised financial documents such as pension information, insurance details or account records. This comes as separate research from Tesco Insurance found that 37% of adults said that loved ones would not know their financial passwords s...