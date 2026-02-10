Health Shield Wellbeing boosts menopause support

Health Shield Wellbeing has partnered with My Menopause Centre, enabling its Health Check customers to access “enhanced” menopause support.
The workplace health and wellbeing solutions provider is now offering optional additional menopause support as part of its Health Check proposition, aiming to support employees with holistic, evidence-based menopause care. As part of the offering, there will be access to My Menopause Centre's online menopause clinic, providing a 45-minute fast-track consultation with a specialist nurse or doctor. All consultations assess symptoms, goals and needs, with treatment plans created following this personalised review. Ongoing support will reportedly be available for as long as required and p...
