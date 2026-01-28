Chronic conditions are growing issue for employers

According to the advisory firm's 2026 Absence Management Survey, employee absence is becoming an increasing challenge for UK employers. It found that 55% of businesses reported experiencing difficulties due to the rising costs associated with absence or disability. Mental health continued to be the primary cause of concern for employers when it comes to employee absence. With the rising importance of chronic conditions, 55% of employers reported an increase in long-term absence and disability. In response, 57% of businesses planned to integrate absence management more closely w...