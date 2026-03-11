Health and wellbeing firm, Westfield Health, has released worker research which showed 13% of UK workers have access to private healthcare as part of their employee benefits provision.
The research, which surveyed 2,002 UK workers, also found that 22.5% of workers cited private healthcare as their top desired benefit. According to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) the total number of private healthcare admissions hit 230,000 in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, increasing by 1% from the same period in 2024. The demand and usage of private healthcare is indicative of "mounting pressure on the NHS" which sees employees look to workplaces for support, according to Westfield Health. Mark Hamson, managing director, Insurance at Westfield Health, said: "T...
