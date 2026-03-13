COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, is joined by Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships, Vitality Adviser, to discuss how to grow the sector, as well as the protection gap and the importance of advisers. Vitality was recently named the inaugural partner for COVER Magazine's Mortgage Protection Zone, a dedicated resource to help mortgage advisers seize the growing opportunity in protection. The hub supports advisers through practical guidance, thought leadership and new perspectives on the protection conversation, helping to better serve clients as well as grow their business...