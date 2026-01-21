Managers struggling to discuss mental health: Unum UK

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, surveyed 2,010 UK business decision-makers, all of whom are employed within organisations with 3-249 employees. It found that 34% of SME decision-makers say managers hesitate to discuss mental health, increasing to 47% in medium-sized businesses. Unum said this gap in confidence means employees are missing out on the early intervention and support that could "make a real difference" to their mental wellbeing. Jane Hulme, HR director, Unum UK, said: "With so much change happening in the world around us, employers are needing to take the lead on w...