Managers struggling to discuss mental health: Unum UK

Key reason for time off

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research has found that 45% of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMEs) cite mental health as a key reason for employee time off, contributing to the £29 billion lost to sickness-related productivity drops each year.

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, surveyed 2,010 UK business decision-makers, all of whom are employed within organisations with 3-249 employees. It found that 34% of SME decision-makers say managers hesitate to discuss mental health, increasing to 47% in medium-sized businesses. Unum said this gap in confidence means employees are missing out on the early intervention and support that could "make a real difference" to their mental wellbeing. Jane Hulme, HR director, Unum UK, said: "With so much change happening in the world around us, employers are needing to take the lead on w...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Broker results, workplace health and PMI

Protection ranks lowest in importance for homebuyers

More on Employee Benefits

Managers struggling to discuss mental health: Unum UK
Employee Benefits

Managers struggling to discuss mental health: Unum UK

Key reason for time off

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 January 2026 • 2 min read
41% of workers want weight-management drugs in health plans
Employee Benefits

41% of workers want weight-management drugs in health plans

Cost concern for 50% of businesses covering them

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read
One in five men unaware of employer health support: Bupa
Employee Benefits

One in five men unaware of employer health support: Bupa

Delaying diagnosis amid fears of career impact

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read