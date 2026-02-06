Benenden Health sees rise in diagnostics service usage

Meanwhile, the number of treatments by Benenden Health - which has more than 875,000 members nationwide - were down by 13.1% from 17,756 in 2024 to 15,430 in 2025. Overall, the provider supported its members' health and wellbeing needs 173,179 times in 2025, although this is down by 4% from 180,451 in 2024. Benenden Health supported 64,860 members with 24/7 GP appointments, increasing by 7% from 60,097 appointments in 2024. There was a 7% drop in the number of calls made to the provider's 24/7 Mental Health Helpline. Around 7,549 calls were made to the helpline in 2025 compared to ...