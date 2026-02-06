Benenden Health sees rise in diagnostics service usage

Benenden Health has reported a 12% increase in usage of its diagnostics services in 2025, these were used 68,912 times last year compared to 61,433 times in 2024, the healthcare provider told COVER.
Meanwhile, the number of treatments by Benenden Health - which has more than 875,000 members nationwide - were down by 13.1% from 17,756 in 2024 to 15,430 in 2025. Overall, the provider supported its members' health and wellbeing needs 173,179 times in 2025, although this is down by 4% from 180,451 in 2024. Benenden Health supported 64,860 members with 24/7 GP appointments, increasing by 7% from 60,097 appointments in 2024. There was a 7% drop in the number of calls made to the provider's 24/7 Mental Health Helpline. Around 7,549 calls were made to the helpline in 2025 compared to ...
