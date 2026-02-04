OneFamily to merge with Scottish Friendly

The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to come into force in early 2027, according to the mutuals. The combined mutual will operate under the group name of OneFamily, however the Scottish Friendly brand will remain as part of a multi-brand group alongside OneFamily and Beagle Street. The two firms will continue to operate in Brighton (OneFamily) and Glasgow (Scottish Friendly) with the pair's boards committing to future investment and no immediate impact on current employees of the two brands. John McGuigan, chair, Scottish Friendly, said: "This is a power...