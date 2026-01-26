Diagnostics top PMI claims: Howden

Diagnostic tests and scans (33%) have been identified as the top reason for private medical insurance (PMI) claims in the past five years, according to research from Howden Life and Health.
The broker's Health Gap research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, found that 42% of PMI policyholders made a claim on their insurance in the past five years, with men and younger people the most likely to make a claim. Other primary reasons for PMI claims included: injuries and rehabilitation (23%); physiotherapy (22%); optical treatments (17%); and eye and ear conditions (16%), marking the top five reasons for claims after diagnostics. The type of claim varied according to age, with adults aged 18-24 and 45-54 more likely to make mental health related claims. Mental health services w...
