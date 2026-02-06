Mortgage intermediary, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), has acquired technology and data company, Dashly.
Dashly, which has supported advisers for the last five years, is a platform which enables advisers to monitor mortgages so advisers can offer switching options for clients. On the protection side, the platform also encourages customers to share life and financial events, which MAB said can "help them assess their protection requirements". The acquisition is part of MAB's goal to become more data driven and utilise AI solutions, according to a statement by the firm. Peter Brodnicki, CEO, MAB, said: ""Dashly's data hub and mortgage monitoring tool align perfectly with our plans to wi...
