The new hub will be used by approximately 45 Stonebridge employees, with plans to grow its headcount to support member firms. The network said it had created the new hub due to the number of financial services firms in the region. According to Stonebridge, the Midlands is home to 17% of mortgage finance company roles in England and Wales. It also said that the region hosts 17% of mortgage finance businesses, accounting for 21% of those outside of the capital. Rob Clifford, CEO, Stonebridge, said: "Given the increasing popularity of hybrid versus permanent home working, we've been p...