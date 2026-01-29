Stonebridge reports industry-leading growth

Mortgage and protection network, Stonebridge, added more appointed representative (AR) firms that any other network in 2025.
Stonebridge said it appointed 106 AR firms over the year, bringing its total number of member firms to 707. This figure represents a 6.8% increase on 2024 which led to Stonebridge overtaking Quilter as the second largest network, according to the firm. This growth brings the number of protection advisers under the Stonebridge banner in the UK to more than 1,350, being supported by its 200 staff. Rob Clifford, CEO, Stonebridge, said: "It's an exciting time to be in mortgage broking, with fresh regulatory changes keeping us on our toes. "Mortgage and protection firms need a networ...
