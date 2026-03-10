Consumer anxiety around job security is rising. More people across the UK are becoming increasingly worried about potential layoffs and corporate restructuring, while others are continuing to struggle in their search to find a new job. As a result, demand for unemployment cover has seen a significant surge. Data from Best Insurance shows that enquiries for unemployment cover more than doubled in 2025, rising by 105.5% between Q1 and Q4. Economic uncertainty The figures reflect a year marked by stagnant growth, economic uncertainty and evolving government policy, and culminated in th...