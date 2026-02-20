This week's episode of the COVER Review touches on beneficiary nomination, provider results, professional skills and term length trends for income protection.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 16 February 2026. The top stories this week are: Scottish Widows launches beneficiary nomination National Friendly gross APE up 40% in 2025 Canada Life UK reports group growth and completes individual protection sale Professional skills: What mortgage advisers hope the client won't ask about Profile of an IP Customer: Short- and long-term income protection
