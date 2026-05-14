Third of LV= customers accessing mental health support aged 26-35

Anxiety primary reason for access

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

One third of customers who accessed LV=’s mental health support services in 2025 were aged between 26-35, according to the provider’s claims data.

Around two in five customers who accessed the mental health service during the year were aged between 36-45. The primary reason for accessing the service was anxiety, followed by depression and stress. LV= said the data highlighted a continued gender gap in engagement as women were more likely than men to use mental health support. Of the customers who accessed the service, 55% were female and 45% were male. According to LV='s 2026 Reaching Resilience Report, a major health issue or serious injury led to 11% of workers having reported experiencing a mental health event lasting two ...

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