He joins MAB from LifeSearch where he worked for 12 years, most recently as head of product. He joined the protection intermediary as an insurance agent before being promoted to head of business protection and group. In the role, Richardson will report to Andy Walton, protection proposition director, MAB, with the mortgage intermediary stating that he will play a key role in shaping and delivering MAB's protection proposition. Richardson's responsibilities include assisting in the development of strategies, plans and tactics that deliver "sustainable" revenue growth, profitability and...