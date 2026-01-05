New CII president begins term

Callum Beaton has begun his term as president; he takes over the role from Nicola Stacey ACII. He began his insurance career in broking in 1977, he spent 20 years in the captive insurance sector. Beaton has practised as an insurance consultant since 2004 and will serve in this capacity for 2026. He said: "It is an honour to be appointed president of the Chartered Insurance Institute, having held membership with this body for nearing 50 years. "I look forward to working with Debbie and all our colleagues as, collectively, we work to support our huge and growing membership, as well a...