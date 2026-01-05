New CII president begins term

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has announced that its new president and deputy president began their terms on 1 January 2026.
Callum Beaton has begun his term as president; he takes over the role from Nicola Stacey ACII. He began his insurance career in broking in 1977, he spent 20 years in the captive insurance sector. Beaton has practised as an insurance consultant since 2004 and will serve in this capacity for 2026. He said: "It is an honour to be appointed president of the Chartered Insurance Institute, having held membership with this body for nearing 50 years. "I look forward to working with Debbie and all our colleagues as, collectively, we work to support our huge and growing membership, as well a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.