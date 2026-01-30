The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA’s) Pure Protection Market Study dominates headlines in this week’s COVER Review amid the launch of the regulator's interim report.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the headlines from the regulator's findings. The top stories this week are: No interventionist remedies proposed for protection: FCA Pure Protection Market Study 72% of consumer needs not covered by protection: FCA Pure Protection Market Study Industry reacts: FCA Pure Protection Market Study FCA opens door to protection inclusion in Targeted Support
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.