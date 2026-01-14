FOS looks to resolve 245,000 cases in 26/27

Continues redress improvement work with FCA

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) plans to resolve 245,000 cases in 2026/27.

In an update posted yesterday (13 January), the FOS said that it expects 60,000 out of the 245,000 will be motor finance commission cases. The remaining cases will be non-motor finance complaints, such as insurance, investments, pensions and banking. The FOS said that it "improved its timeliness" over the last two years and plan to build on this with a target to resolve more than 80% of cases within six months. For 2025/26, its latest forecast shows that we expect to receive around 205,000 cases. The FOS highlighted that by comparison, it received more than 305,000 cases in 2024/25, p...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Chief Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Female clients twice as likely to be dissatisfied with financial advice

FCA's targeted support rules effective from April 2026

More on Regulation

BIBA launches manifesto and partners with ABI
Regulation

BIBA launches manifesto and partners with ABI

Financial Services Bill to launch in 2026

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 January 2026 • 2 min read
New CII president begins term
Regulation

New CII president begins term

Callum Beaton and Debbie Mitchell appointed

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 January 2026 • 2 min read
IPT set for another record year
Regulation

IPT set for another record year

Taxation hits £6.78bn in FY25/26

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read