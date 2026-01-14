FOS looks to resolve 245,000 cases in 26/27

In an update posted yesterday (13 January), the FOS said that it expects 60,000 out of the 245,000 will be motor finance commission cases. The remaining cases will be non-motor finance complaints, such as insurance, investments, pensions and banking. The FOS said that it "improved its timeliness" over the last two years and plan to build on this with a target to resolve more than 80% of cases within six months. For 2025/26, its latest forecast shows that we expect to receive around 205,000 cases. The FOS highlighted that by comparison, it received more than 305,000 cases in 2024/25, p...