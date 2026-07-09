COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Registration open

The summit, taking place on 10 November 2026 at the Marriot Grosvenor Square in London, will cover numerous topics impacting the industry, including: AI in underwriting The protection gap The FCA Pure Protection Market Study IHT: Joint life second death Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "We'll be closing out 2026 with a bang as per usual with the COVER Protection and Health Summit. By the time November rolls around, we are hoping to have final findings from the FCA Pure Protection Market Study as well as a clearer picture of the priorities going into 2027. "Th...