Single-insurer models present challenge for insuring real lives: LifeSearch

Consumers need products tailored to health or personal circumstances

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read
Single-insurer models present challenge for insuring real lives: LifeSearch

Single-insurer models may lead consumers to believe protection is not available to them, according to broker, LifeSearch.

The findings are based on its research of 2,000 UK adults, dubbed Distribution Redefined.

The research showed that 66% of consumers said it is important to have life insurance recommendations tailored to their health or personal circumstances when buying through a bank, building society or high-street retailer.

The findings also showed that 56% of respondents did not want a one-size-fits-all approach to an insurance product.

LifeSearch said that in 2025, 25% of customers it secured life insurance for were offered terms that differed from standard cover.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "The protection gap debate has tended to focus on reach – how the industry gets in front of more people.

"But reach is only part of the picture. If the distribution model a customer encounters cannot accommodate their needs, the outcome is the same as never reaching them at all."

According to LifeSearch, if a client cannot find suitable through a single‑insurer route, they may assume protection is not available to them at all.

The broker said that in many cases where a single-insurer may not be able to offer terms, a wider range of insurers, including those more able to support customers with more complex needs, may exist elsewhere in the market.

Kennedy said: "Our experience shows that many people don't fit a standard insurer profile - and that's increasingly the norm. Around one quarter of the customers we helped last year were offered terms that differed from standard cover, yet with specialist advice and access to the wider market, they still got protected.

"Those customers exist across every part of the market. The difference is whether they are given access to the right options or are left thinking cover isn't available and remain unprotected."

LifeSearch said in a statement: "A wider range of insurers, including those more able to support customers with more complex needs, may exist elsewhere in the market".

Esrlier this year, LifeSearch alongside the HomeOwners Alliance, released research showing knowledge gaps in customer understanding of income protection (IP).

Claims were a key part of the research, with 22% of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed believing that they could claim once on an IP policy.

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