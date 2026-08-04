Firms that are part of Fintel's whole of market protection club will have access to Walsham Brothers's mortgage payment protection insurance range. Omni Protect was launched in 2025, becoming the whole of market premium protection club for Fintel's distribution platform, dubbed Omnicore. The product covers mortgage payments for up to two years in the event of accident, sickness or unemployment. Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect, said: "At Omni Protect, we listen to advisers and respond to what their clients need. Mortgage payment protection remains an important conversa...