CII looks to reduce repeat disclosures for vulnerable customers

Launches cross-sector Vulnerability Data Sharing Taskforce

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is working to reduce the number of repeat disclosures required of vulnerable customers across the distribution chain, through the launch of a cross-sector Vulnerability Data Sharing Taskforce.

The taskforce includes representatives from insurance, personal finance, technology, academia and professional bodies to develop practical solutions and vulnerability data-sharing standards. The launch is in response to concerns that vulnerability-related information is not consistently shared across the financial services distribution chain.  Customers are often required to repeat sensitive information when moving between insurers, brokers, advisers and service providers, the CII said this creates frustration and potentially reduces support. Having met for the first time in late M...

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