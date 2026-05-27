Research from Vitality has found that 37% of Gen Z aged 18-29 believed that protection insurance is not necessary for people aged 35 and under.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that 16% of Baby Boomers aged 62-80 shared this opinion. Vitality said this suggests older generations might have a better understanding of the benefits in earlier protection. Vitality added that there is an assumption that younger consumers are more optimistic about their health and financial resilience than older generations, but that its research suggests this is reinforcing a growing protection gap. Additionally, perceived health risks were low among younger adults as 44% of those aged 18–34 said they are not currently worried about e...
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