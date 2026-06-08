The COVER Review dives into provider updates, AI and claims pay outs in this week’s episode.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 1 June 2026. The top stories this week are: Guardian launches Critical Illness Essentials Shepherds Friendly pays out £3.25m in 2025 Private health admissions up 23% since pre-pandemic: PHIN Aviva expands ChatGPT app to life insurance quotes AI can enhance protection but will never replace the broker
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