In the role, Sinclair will support the board in promoting the businesses within the LSL FS group, including Primis, TMA and Linear. He will provide challenge and strategic guidance to the executive team; support governance and risk management; and contribute to the continued development of the organisation's culture, values and stakeholder engagement. Darrell Evans, chair, LSL FS said: "Robert brings extensive knowledge of the intermediary and mortgage market, together with 30 years of experience across governance, regulation and stakeholder engagement. "His insight and understandi...