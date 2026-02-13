New VP of sales and marketing for iPipeline

Grant will lead a combined sales and marketing function for the provider, with a new customer success function also under his remit. Most recently, Grant held the role of managing director at TP24, he has also held senior leadership roles across fintech and insurtech. Grant said: "I am thrilled to lead this newly combined team at iPipeline. Our mission is clear, to help secure more financial futures, and our reputation is second to none in our sector. "I've been blown away by the welcome I've received by a focused, passionate organisation. A reception which has been mirrored by the...