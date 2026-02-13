New VP of sales and marketing for iPipeline

Technology provider, iPipeline, has announced the appointment of Ben Grant as vice president (VP), sales and marketing, iPipeline UK and Europe.
Grant will lead a combined sales and marketing function for the provider, with a new customer success function also under his remit. Most recently, Grant held the role of managing director at TP24, he has also held senior leadership roles across fintech and insurtech. Grant said: "I am thrilled to lead this newly combined team at iPipeline. Our mission is clear, to help secure more financial futures, and our reputation is second to none in our sector. "I've been blown away by the welcome I've received by a focused, passionate organisation. A reception which has been mirrored by the...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.