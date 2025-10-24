Gretel launches e-trace

Platform, Gretel, has launched its digital tracing service, e-trace, to connect life insurance providers with dormant customers.
The product claims to allow firms to identify digital contact details to allow for online outreach to customers. It aims to provide faster tracing, stronger audibility and improved customer experience, according to Gretel. The firm said in a statement that the service will allow insurers to locate and re-engage customers in "days rather than months". It also stated that by digitising re-engagement, e-trace would aid in meeting the requirements of the Dormant Assets Act 2022 and Consumer Duty. Duncan Stevens, CEO, Gretel, said: "Life insurance policies often span decades, making cus...
