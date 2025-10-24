Gretel launches e-trace

Customer reconnection service

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Platform, Gretel, has launched its digital tracing service, e-trace, to connect life insurance providers with dormant customers.

The product claims to allow firms to identify digital contact details to allow for online outreach to customers. It aims to provide faster tracing, stronger audibility and improved customer experience, according to Gretel. The firm said in a statement that the service will allow insurers to locate and re-engage customers in "days rather than months". It also stated that by digitising re-engagement, e-trace would aid in meeting the requirements of the Dormant Assets Act 2022 and Consumer Duty. Duncan Stevens, CEO, Gretel, said: "Life insurance policies often span decades, making cus...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Consultations launched for Make Work Pay measures

SMEs face challenges supporting employee health: Aviva

More on Technology

Gretel launches e-trace
Technology

Gretel launches e-trace

Customer reconnection service

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 October 2025 • 1 min read
MorganAsh adds multiple vulnerability management to MARS
Technology

MorganAsh adds multiple vulnerability management to MARS

Severity weighting given to each circumstance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 September 2025 • 2 min read
Reassured partners with AI firm
Technology

Reassured partners with AI firm

Monitoring customer calls

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 August 2025 • 1 min read