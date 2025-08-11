Iress UK reports double-digit earnings growth

Significant contribution to group success

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Technology provider, Iress, has announced its half year results, reporting double-digit growth for its UK division.

The UK business saw several key financial highlights in the first half of this year, including a 45% increase in earnings growth, up to £4.9 million, compared to £3.3m in H1 2024. It also saw revenue growth up 6% and margin growth up nearly 5% compared to the prior corresponding period. The provider also pointed to technology investment and partnerships as key reasons for success in the first half of this year. Alistair Morgan, UK CEO, Iress, said: "UK operations, which posted double-digit earnings growth, boasted a UK first with the CIExpert integration at the start of the year. ...

