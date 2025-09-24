MorganAsh adds multiple vulnerability management to MARS

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has updated its digital vulnerability platform, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), to support clients with multiple vulnerabilities.
Alongside the identification of customer vulnerabilities, the update will now support users of MARS to "better" manage multiple characteristics and life events, while still creating a single Resilience Rating. The new update aims to enable users to scale and represent the management information, with the aim of analysing the impact of vulnerability on outcomes to meet Consumer Duty requirements, MorganAsh detailed. Included in the update is a categorisation hierarchy to itemise individual circumstances into categories of health, wealth, lifestyle, financial capability, engagement capa...
