Reassured partners with AI firm

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) firm, Voyc, to monitor 100% of customer calls.
The partnership aims to provide real-time feedback to agents using Voyc's AI-powered conversation intelligence and compliance monitoring platform, according to Reassured. The purpose of this implementation is to increase efficiency and allow staff to answer queries quicker, tailor processes to improve customer experience and highlight customer vulnerabilities. Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured, said: "Technology such as AI can deliver transformative benefits for our customers, which is why Reassured continues to invest heavily in this area." The technology transcribes call data and pro...
