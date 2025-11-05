Vitality partners with Google for AI

Insurer, Vitality, has announced its partnership with Google to launch Vitality AI, aiming to integrate AI with health datasets to help customers manage their health.
The partnership will see Google's tools applied to Vitality's health and lifestyle data to create insights into client's health and lifespan factors. For customers this means they will receive personalised insights to reduce illness and extend healthy years, according to the provider. The recommendations will be provided through the Vitality app and include tips on physical activity, sleep, screenings and wellness coaching. The platform will use Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models and comprises of 2,800 dimensions including lifestyle behaviours health data, clinical ri...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.