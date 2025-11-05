Vitality partners with Google for AI

Launch of Vitality AI

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurer, Vitality, has announced its partnership with Google to launch Vitality AI, aiming to integrate AI with health datasets to help customers manage their health.

The partnership will see Google's tools applied to Vitality's health and lifestyle data to create insights into client's health and lifespan factors. For customers this means they will receive personalised insights to reduce illness and extend healthy years, according to the provider. The recommendations will be provided through the Vitality app and include tips on physical activity, sleep, screenings and wellness coaching. The platform will use Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models and comprises of 2,800 dimensions including lifestyle behaviours health data, clinical ri...

