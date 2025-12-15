Rose St Louis to depart Scottish Widows

Scottish Widows’ protection director, Rose St Louis, has announced that she will depart the business at the end of March 2026.
St Louis has been with the provider for nearly five years, she has overseen strategy, product, distribution and governance across both intermediary and retail channels. In her place, Kate Lyons, head of alternative distribution, Munich Re, will take over as Scottish Widows' protection director. Having joined the reinsurer in January 2024, Lyons leads its multi-disciplinary team for innovation and growth across the UK protection market. Jeremy Ward, insurance director, Lloyds Banking Group, told COVER: "Rose has been instrumental in shaping and strengthening our protection business, an...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.