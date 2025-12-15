Rose St Louis to depart Scottish Widows

Kate Lyons to take over

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

Scottish Widows’ protection director, Rose St Louis, has announced that she will depart the business at the end of March 2026.

St Louis has been with the provider for nearly five years, she has overseen strategy, product, distribution and governance across both intermediary and retail channels. In her place, Kate Lyons, head of alternative distribution, Munich Re, will take over as Scottish Widows' protection director. Having joined the reinsurer in January 2024, Lyons leads its multi-disciplinary team for innovation and growth across the UK protection market. Jeremy Ward, insurance director, Lloyds Banking Group, told COVER: "Rose has been instrumental in shaping and strengthening our protection business, an...

